Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung Galaxy A71

Advertisement
  • Samsung has released the Galaxy A71.
  • The Snapdragon 730 will power the Galaxy A71’s octa-core processor.
  • The phone will have 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

Samsung has released the Galaxy A71. It is a new phone for a new product with the name “1” at the end. The octa-core processor in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71 phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset.

The CPU of the soon-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy A71 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will help the phone work better.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 will have 128 GB of storage space on the inside and a slot for a microSD card that can hold up to 1 TB of extra space.

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is in full HD quality.

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A71 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursPrism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/240fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W

Also Read

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro is a high-end phone with a big screen...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story