  • Samsung Galaxy A72 256GB price in Pakistan & features
Articles
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 has a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display that is cutting-edge and well-known for its excellent performance.
  • This device’s owner will be able to save a massive amount of data for future use because to its enormous storage capacity.
  • The phone price is reasonable in Pakistan.
Samsung released a brand-new Galaxy A72 with the suffix 256GB. The phone price is reasonable in Pakistan. The business has unveiled this new mid-range smartphone with unexpectedly advanced capabilities. although it is unlikely to cost as much as those premium smartphones.

The name of the phone will be Samsung Galaxy A72 256GB. Samsung’s Galaxy A72 256GB sports a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor, which gives the device even more power and makes it ultra-fast.

In addition, there is an Adreno 618 GPU inside this smartphone. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) quality. The brand-new Samsung Galaxy A72 has a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display that is cutting-edge and well-known for its excellent performance.

Galaxy A72 256GB from Samsung contains 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the standard for high-end smartphones from the majority of manufacturers. However, the company’s maker incorporates it into the device to attract consumers’ attention.

The Samsung A72 256GB’s internal storage capacity will be 256 gigabytes. This device’s owner will be able to save a massive amount of data for future use because to its enormous storage capacity.

In addition, you can expand your internal storage capacity using a microSD card that supports up to 1 TB. The main camera of the Samsung Galaxy’s A72 256GB smartphone will be 64 megapixels broad, while the secondary sensors will be 8 megapixels telephoto, 12 megapixels ultrawide, and 5 megapixels macro.

The company’s next smartphone also includes a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking images and videos of your loved ones. The Galaxy A72 256GB has an under-display optical fingerprint reader to prevent access by unauthorised individuals. together with IP68 dust and water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The battery capacity of the A72 256GB will be approximately 5000 mAh. This is sufficient power for this smartphone, and fast battery charging is available at 25W.

Samsung Galaxy A72 256GB price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A72 256GB price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 84,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A72 256GB specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight203 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W

