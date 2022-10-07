Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A73 is a mid-range phone that will replace Galaxy A72....
Samsung released Galaxy A72 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Last quarter, the company debuted the A71. Samsung Galaxy A72 information is emerging.
We’ve heard that it will be the first A series phone with OIS. Samsung’s Galaxy A72 will be the first with a Quad camera system, with five cameras on the back. Primary sensor is 64 megapixels, 12 megapixels (super-wide), 8 megapixels (telephoto), 2 mega-pixel (macro) and LED Flashlight.
Samsung Galaxy A72’s 32-megapixel front selfie camera ensures customers will enjoy selfies. The smartphone runs Android 11.0 and has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processing and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Chipset, making it a fierce opponent. Samsung A72 offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with 16M colours.
Samsung Galaxy A72 sports 1080 x 2400 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. This phone’s 8GB RAM boosts its power. 128GB of internal memory is plenty for Samsung Galaxy A72.
Smartphone had NFC and 3.5mm Audio Jack. Samsung Galaxy A72 has an under-display, optical fingerprint sensor to protect data, and a 5000 mAh battery for all-day use. Galaxy A72 has 25W charging.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|203 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Funmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W
