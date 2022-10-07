Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung Galaxy A72 will be the first A series phone with OIS, we’ve heard.

The smartphone runs Android 11.0 and has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processing.

Samsung A72 offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with 16M colours.

Advertisement

Samsung released Galaxy A72 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Last quarter, the company debuted the A71. Samsung Galaxy A72 information is emerging.

We’ve heard that it will be the first A series phone with OIS. Samsung’s Galaxy A72 will be the first with a Quad camera system, with five cameras on the back. Primary sensor is 64 megapixels, 12 megapixels (super-wide), 8 megapixels (telephoto), 2 mega-pixel (macro) and LED Flashlight.

Samsung Galaxy A72’s 32-megapixel front selfie camera ensures customers will enjoy selfies. The smartphone runs Android 11.0 and has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processing and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Chipset, making it a fierce opponent. Samsung A72 offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with 16M colours.

Samsung Galaxy A72 sports 1080 x 2400 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. This phone’s 8GB RAM boosts its power. 128GB of internal memory is plenty for Samsung Galaxy A72.

Smartphone had NFC and 3.5mm Audio Jack. Samsung Galaxy A72 has an under-display, optical fingerprint sensor to protect data, and a 5000 mAh battery for all-day use. Galaxy A72 has 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A72 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm Weight 203 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Funmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust /water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specs Samsung Galaxy A73 is a mid-range phone that will replace Galaxy A72....