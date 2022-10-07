Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan with stylish look
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan with stylish look

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan with stylish look

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 will be the first A series phone with OIS, we’ve heard.
  • The smartphone runs Android 11.0 and has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processing.
  • Samsung A72 offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with 16M colours.
Advertisement

Samsung released Galaxy A72 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Last quarter, the company debuted the A71. Samsung Galaxy A72 information is emerging.

We’ve heard that it will be the first A series phone with OIS. Samsung’s Galaxy A72 will be the first with a Quad camera system, with five cameras on the back. Primary sensor is 64 megapixels, 12 megapixels (super-wide), 8 megapixels (telephoto), 2 mega-pixel (macro) and LED Flashlight.

Samsung Galaxy A72’s 32-megapixel front selfie camera ensures customers will enjoy selfies. The smartphone runs Android 11.0 and has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processing and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Chipset, making it a fierce opponent. Samsung A72 offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with 16M colours.

Samsung Galaxy A72 sports 1080 x 2400 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. This phone’s 8GB RAM boosts its power. 128GB of internal memory is plenty for Samsung Galaxy A72.

Smartphone had NFC and 3.5mm Audio Jack. Samsung Galaxy A72 has an under-display, optical fingerprint sensor to protect data, and a 5000 mAh battery for all-day use. Galaxy A72 has 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A72 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight203 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W
Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A73 is a mid-range phone that will replace Galaxy A72....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo v23 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo v23 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story