Samsung Galaxy A8s price in Pakistan & features

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A8s with reasonable price in Pakistan. It has magnificent specs. Samsung’s Galaxy A8s has a full-screen display thanks to a camera cutout in the upper right corner of the screen.

The new Samsung Galaxy A8s has rounded corners and minimal side bezels. It has just come to light that Samsung has relocated the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy A8s to the device’s reverse side.

It appears that despite introducing a fingerprint scanner on the side of two of their most recent mid-range devices, they chose not to implement it. As for software, the Samsung A8s will ship with Android Pie preinstalled.

In addition, the latest skin, called One UI, was displayed by the Korean giant at the unveiling of the folding phone, so users may expect that to be included as well.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 used in the Galaxy A8s is also brand new to the market, and it is expected that the inclusion of turbo technology in this chipset would enhance the Galaxy A8s’s performance in games.

This phone’s 6 GB of RAM makes it lightning-fast and capable of running even the most resource-intensive games with ease. The Samsung Galaxy A8s includes 128 GB of built-in storage and a dedicated SD card slot that can accommodate cards with a maximum capacity of 512 GB.

Samsung Galaxy A8s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A8s price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A8s specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 158.4 x 74.9 x 7.4 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Gray, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz 360 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm) GPU Adreno 616 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Extra Features Always-on display Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 24 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 10 MP, AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 24 MP, f/2.0, HDR, (under display camera), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Proximity Audio MP4/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + aluminum frame, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Samsung Pay, ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable) 3400 mAh – Fast battery charging

