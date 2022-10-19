Samsung Galaxy A8s price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A8s with reasonable price in Pakistan. It has magnificent specs. Samsung’s Galaxy A8s has a full-screen display thanks to a camera cutout in the upper right corner of the screen.
The new Samsung Galaxy A8s has rounded corners and minimal side bezels. It has just come to light that Samsung has relocated the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy A8s to the device’s reverse side.
It appears that despite introducing a fingerprint scanner on the side of two of their most recent mid-range devices, they chose not to implement it. As for software, the Samsung A8s will ship with Android Pie preinstalled.
In addition, the latest skin, called One UI, was displayed by the Korean giant at the unveiling of the folding phone, so users may expect that to be included as well.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 used in the Galaxy A8s is also brand new to the market, and it is expected that the inclusion of turbo technology in this chipset would enhance the Galaxy A8s’s performance in games.
This phone’s 6 GB of RAM makes it lightning-fast and capable of running even the most resource-intensive games with ease. The Samsung Galaxy A8s includes 128 GB of built-in storage and a dedicated SD card slot that can accommodate cards with a maximum capacity of 512 GB.
The Samsung Galaxy A8s price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 74.9 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Gray, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz 360 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 616
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Extra Features
|Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 24 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 10 MP, AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|24 MP, f/2.0, HDR, (under display camera), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + aluminum frame, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Samsung Pay, ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable) 3400 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
