Samsung Galaxy A8s price in Pakistan & features

Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Articles
  • Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A8s with reasonable price in Pakistan.
  • Full-screen display thanks to a camera cutout in the upper right corner of the screen.
  • The phone’s 6 GB of RAM makes it lightning-fast and capable of running even the most resource-intensive games.
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A8s with reasonable price in Pakistan. It has magnificent specs. Samsung’s Galaxy A8s has a full-screen display thanks to a camera cutout in the upper right corner of the screen.

The new Samsung Galaxy A8s has rounded corners and minimal side bezels. It has just come to light that Samsung has relocated the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy A8s to the device’s reverse side.

It appears that despite introducing a fingerprint scanner on the side of two of their most recent mid-range devices, they chose not to implement it. As for software, the Samsung A8s will ship with Android Pie preinstalled.

In addition, the latest skin, called One UI, was displayed by the Korean giant at the unveiling of the folding phone, so users may expect that to be included as well.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 used in the Galaxy A8s is also brand new to the market, and it is expected that the inclusion of turbo technology in this chipset would enhance the Galaxy A8s’s performance in games.

This phone’s 6 GB of RAM makes it lightning-fast and capable of running even the most resource-intensive games with ease. The Samsung Galaxy A8s includes 128 GB of built-in storage and a dedicated SD card slot that can accommodate cards with a maximum capacity of 512 GB.

Samsung Galaxy A8s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A8s price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A8s specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions158.4 x 74.9 x 7.4 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Gray, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz 360 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm)
GPUAdreno 616
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 24 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 10 MP, AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front24 MP, f/2.0, HDR, (under display camera), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Proximity
AudioMP4/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + aluminum frame, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Samsung Pay, ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable) 3400 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and specifications

Released March 26, 2021 128GB/256GB storage, microSDXC Android 11, up to Android...

 

