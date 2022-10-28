Samsung Galaxy A91 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery
Samsung released Galaxy A91withh reasonable price in Pakistan. As the first in a new series, this one will always end in 1. It is expected that this model will be the series’ showpiece device.
Newest chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 drives the Samsung Galaxy A91. The new Samsung Galaxy A91 will be able to make use of all of its high-end features thanks to this cutting-edge chipset. Since it is a flagship device, the smartphone’s SoC will work in tandem with a whopping 8 GB of RAM.
With RAM of this calibre, switching between applications will be a breeze. In contrast, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A91 will feature 128 GB of built-in storage space. With this much space, you can download a substantial amount of data without slowing down.
There have been rumours that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A91 will feature a four-camera configuration on the rear, and now we know that this is true. The primary sensor is being upgraded to 48 megapixels, which will produce stunning results while photographing your loved ones.
There are a total of three cameras on the Samsung A91: a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 5 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and the main camera. Expect the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A91 to ship with a 4500 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy A91, being a flagship device, will feature a fingerprint scanner embedded within the display for bulletproof safety. It has a large 6.4-inch display with full HD+ quality. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera will be integrated into a screen with a “waterdrop notch.” We expect the upcoming smartphone to launch with the same positive reception as the Galaxy A91’s A-series.
The Samsung Galaxy A91 price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|White, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|microUSB
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Samsung DeX (desktop experience support) ANT+, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 45W
