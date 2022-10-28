Samsung Galaxy A91 price in Pakistan & special features

The Samsung Galaxy A91 will feature a fingerprint scanner embedded within the display for bulletproof safety.

Samsung released Galaxy A91withh reasonable price in Pakistan. As the first in a new series, this one will always end in 1. It is expected that this model will be the series’ showpiece device.

Newest chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 drives the Samsung Galaxy A91. The new Samsung Galaxy A91 will be able to make use of all of its high-end features thanks to this cutting-edge chipset. Since it is a flagship device, the smartphone’s SoC will work in tandem with a whopping 8 GB of RAM.

With RAM of this calibre, switching between applications will be a breeze. In contrast, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A91 will feature 128 GB of built-in storage space. With this much space, you can download a substantial amount of data without slowing down.

There have been rumours that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A91 will feature a four-camera configuration on the rear, and now we know that this is true. The primary sensor is being upgraded to 48 megapixels, which will produce stunning results while photographing your loved ones.

There are a total of three cameras on the Samsung A91: a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 5 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and the main camera. Expect the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A91 to ship with a 4500 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A91, being a flagship device, will feature a fingerprint scanner embedded within the display for bulletproof safety. It has a large 6.4-inch display with full HD+ quality. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera will be integrated into a screen with a “waterdrop notch.” We expect the upcoming smartphone to launch with the same positive reception as the Galaxy A91’s A-series.

Samsung Galaxy A91 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A91 price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A91 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI One UI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors White, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485) Chipset Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features Always-on display Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB microUSB NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Samsung DeX (desktop experience support) ANT+, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 45W

