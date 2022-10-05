Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get first software update
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get first software update

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get first software update

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get first software update

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get first software update.

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earphones have just received their first software update.
  • Firmware version R510XXU0AVI7 takes around 6MB to download and brings better stability and dependability.
  • Users can update their buds using the Galaxy Wearable app on their connected devices.
The 24-bit Hi-Fi sound and ANC Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earphones, which were launched last month, have just received their first firmware update.

The software is available in version R510XXU0AVI7 and takes around 6MB to download. While it brings better stability and dependability, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro doesn’t get any new features.

Users of Galaxy Buds2 Pro can update their buds using the Galaxy Wearable app on their connected devices.

And to discover more about the TWS earbuds, people who are interested in purchasing them can read our Galaxy Buds2 Pro review.

 

