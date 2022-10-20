Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A14 will have a huge 6.8-inches screen. The phone...
One 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage option is offered for the Galaxy J7. The smartphone from Samsung is quite affordable and has amazing specs.
White, black, and gold were the available colour options for the Galaxy J7. Due to its internal features, screen size, camera setup, battery life, and Galaxy J7 mobile performance, the device is highly appreciated by Samsung devotees.
The Galaxy J7 includes a 13 MP single rear camera and a 5 MP front camera setup. The display of the Galaxy J7 includes a 5.5-inch screen and a resolution of up to 720 x 1280 pixels. Performance of the Galaxy J7 is supported by the Adreno 405Mali-T720MP2 GPU and the Snapdragon 615 Chipset.
The phone’s battery has a 3000 mAh capacity.
Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 10,999 – 15,999/-
|Dimension
|152.2 x 79.1 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|170 g
|Battery
|3000 mAh
|OS
|Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
|Memory
|16GB built-in (11.6GB Available), 1.5GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 128GB)
|Processor
|1.2 GHz Quad-Core, 1.0 GHZ Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615
GPU: Adreno 405
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, USB (microUSB v2.0), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, NFC, GPRS, EGDE, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
|Display Size
|5.5 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity
|Display Colour
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
| Operating
Frequency / Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600)
|Browser
|HTML5
|Colors
|White, Black
|Entertainment
|FM radio with RDS recording, 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player, SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
|Camera
|13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video [email protected], 2ndry 5 MP
|Other Features
|GPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM, dual stand-by), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk, Speakerphone
|Ring Tones
|Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
