Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and features.

One 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage option is offered for the Galaxy J7. The smartphone from Samsung is quite affordable and has amazing specs.

White, black, and gold were the available colour options for the Galaxy J7. Due to its internal features, screen size, camera setup, battery life, and Galaxy J7 mobile performance, the device is highly appreciated by Samsung devotees.

The Galaxy J7 includes a 13 MP single rear camera and a 5 MP front camera setup. The display of the Galaxy J7 includes a 5.5-inch screen and a resolution of up to 720 x 1280 pixels. Performance of the Galaxy J7 is supported by the Adreno 405Mali-T720MP2 GPU and the Snapdragon 615 Chipset.

The phone’s battery has a 3000 mAh capacity.

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 10,999 – 15,999/-

Samsung Galaxy J7 Specifications

Dimension 152.2 x 79.1 x 7.9 mm Weight 170 g Battery 3000 mAh OS Android OS , v5.1 ( Lollipop ) Memory 16GB built-in (11.6GB Available ), 1.5GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 128GB) Processor 1.2 GHz Quad-Core, 1.0 GHZ Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615

GPU: Adreno 405 Connectivity Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, USB (microUSB v2.0), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, NFC, GPRS, EGDE, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps) Display Size 5.5 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)

Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity Display Colour Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Operating

Frequency / Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600) Browser HTML5 Colors White, Black Entertainment FM radio with RDS recording, 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player, SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable) Camera 13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash , Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video [email protected], 2ndry 5 MP Other Features GPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM, dual stand-by), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps , Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk, Speakerphone Ring Tones Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

