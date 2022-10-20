Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and features.

One 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage option is offered for the Galaxy J7. The smartphone from Samsung is quite affordable and has amazing specs.

White, black, and gold were the available colour options for the Galaxy J7. Due to its internal features, screen size, camera setup, battery life, and Galaxy J7 mobile performance, the device is highly appreciated by Samsung devotees.

Advertisement

The Galaxy J7 includes a 13 MP single rear camera and a 5 MP front camera setup. The display of the Galaxy J7 includes a 5.5-inch screen and a resolution of up to 720 x 1280 pixels. Performance of the Galaxy J7 is supported by the Adreno 405Mali-T720MP2 GPU and the Snapdragon 615 Chipset.

The phone’s battery has a 3000 mAh capacity.

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 10,999 – 15,999/-

Samsung Galaxy J7 Specifications

 Dimension152.2 x 79.1 x 7.9 mm
 Weight170 g
 Battery3000 mAh
 OSAndroid OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
 Memory16GB built-in (11.6GB Available), 1.5GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 128GB)
 Processor1.2 GHz Quad-Core1.0 GHZ Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615
GPU: Adreno 405
 ConnectivityBluetooth v4.0, A2DP, USB (microUSB v2.0), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, NFC, GPRS, EGDE, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
 Display Size5.5 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity
 Display ColourSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
 Operating
Frequency / Band		SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
 3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
 4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600)
 BrowserHTML5
 ColorsWhite, Black
 EntertainmentFM radio with RDS recording, 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player, SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
 Camera13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video [email protected], 2ndry 5 MP
 Other FeaturesGPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM, dual stand-by), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk, Speakerphone
 Ring TonesDownlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
 MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A14 will have a huge 6.8-inches screen. The phone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia C12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia C12 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story