Samsung Galaxy Note 5 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung introduces Galaxy Note 5 with fair price in Pakistan, like the Note4, is not a smartphone but rather a fully-fledged PHABLET. The Samsung Galaxy hot 5 combines the best of modern technology with the best of traditional intelligence in a portable and easy-to-carry tablet.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 5 is a significant change from previous versions; it features more advanced hardware and an upgraded, improved design compared to the previous serial gadget, the Note 4, making the year’s wait worthwhile.

The phone is well-made, fast, has a beautiful display, and has a larger battery than others. The stylus S-pen that comes with the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 makes use of the phone’s device management technologies, allowing you to tap into the full extent of your smartphone’s potential.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 has a Quad Core CPU, which can handle even the most demanding tasks while using significantly less power. A single charge of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 5’s speculated 3000mAh battery should be sufficient to last you the entire day without needing to connect to an electrical source.

The Galaxy Note 5 comes with the Samsung Gear 4 smartwatch and, as a bonus, has a quick battery charging capability that can charge the phone from zero to sixty percent in just thirty minutes. Coming to Pakistan in September 2015 with a hefty price tag similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, the Next Big Thing is sure to turn heads.

The smart phablet Samsung Galaxy Note 5 features a super AMOLED display, as with previous models, which significantly improves image quality. The 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution at 5.7 inches creates a picture that is incredibly true to life.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 price in Pakistan

The price of Samsung galaxy note 5 price in is pakistan Rs 49900/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 specs

Dimension 153.2 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm Weight 171 g Battery 3000 mAh OS Android OS, v5.11 (Lollipop) Memory 32/64GB built-in, 4GB RAM Processor 1.5 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53, 2. 1 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A57, Exynos 7420

GPU: Mali-T760MP8 Connectivity Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, EDR, LE, USB (micro USB v2.0, USB Host), NFC, WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot), GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps/ LTE Cat9 450/50 Mbps) Display Size 5.7 inches, 1440 x 2560 pixels (~518 ppi pixel density)

Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, gesture, UV, heart rate, SpO2 Display Colour Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Operating

Frequency / Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 4G Band LTE Browser HTML5 Colors Black Sapphire, Gold Platinum, Silver Titan, White Pearl Entertainment FM Radio (Not yet Confirmed) 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa integration, Games (built-in + downloadable) Camera 16 MP, 5312 x 2988 pixels, optical image stabilization, autofocus, LED flash, Dual Shot, Simultaneous HD video and image recording, geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video [email protected], [email protected], optical stabilization, dual-video rec, 2ndry 5 MP Other Features GPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, S Pen stylus, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Wireless charging (Qi/PMA) – market dependent, S-Voice natural language commands and dictation, ANT + Support, Fingerprint sensor (PayPal certified), S Pen stylus, Document editor (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF ), Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Voice memo/dial/commands, Predictive text input (Swype), YouTube, Calendar, Speakerphone Ring Tones Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

