Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan with QHD Plus resolution

  • The leaked images show that the side bezels are nearly gone.
  • The phone still retains elements of the Note 8’s aesthetic.
  • The battery life of a device with a 4000 mAh capacity.
Samsung released Galaxy Note 9 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The leaked images show that the side bezels are nearly gone and that the famous edge on the sides of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is fascinating, but the phone still retains elements of the Note 8’s aesthetic.

The stylus pen comes in a wider variety of colours than in the previous model. The release of Samsung’s Galaxy Note is rapidly approaching, and it is expected that they will release it sooner than they did last year.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have already been released, but Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 9 is sure to bring even more excitement to the smartphone market with its cutting-edge features.

To clarify, I am referring to the Under screen fingerprint scanner that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will include. It had been theorised that 2017’s gadgets will include this technology, but for unknown reasons, they didn’t.

The Samsung Note 9 is the first smartphone to really implement this theory. QHD Plus resolution on a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The new 2.0 version of Bixby is available for the Galaxy Note 9.

The reliability of facial scanning to identify a user and unlock their device has been elevated. The battery life of a device with a 4000 mAh capacity is slightly longer than that of its predecessor.

Note 9’s primary camera has a 12 megapixel sensor, while the secondary camera has 8 megapixels. The camera’s sensor has been updated to vastly increase the clarity of shots taken in low light.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan is Rs.139,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
Dimensions161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight201 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMetallic copper, Lavender purple, Ocean blue, Midnight black, Alpine White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9810 Octa
GPUMali-G72 MP18
DisplayTechnologySuper Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2960 Pixels (~514 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10 compliant, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128 GB Built-in, 6 GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm, 1/2.55″ + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.6″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesOIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front8 MP, f/1.7, 25mm, 1/3.6, AF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, ANT+ support, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration)
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0), Qi wireless charging (market dependent)
