Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan with QHD Plus resolution

The leaked images show that the side bezels are nearly gone.

The phone still retains elements of the Note 8’s aesthetic.

The battery life of a device with a 4000 mAh capacity.

Advertisement

Samsung released Galaxy Note 9 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The leaked images show that the side bezels are nearly gone and that the famous edge on the sides of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is fascinating, but the phone still retains elements of the Note 8’s aesthetic.

The stylus pen comes in a wider variety of colours than in the previous model. The release of Samsung’s Galaxy Note is rapidly approaching, and it is expected that they will release it sooner than they did last year.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have already been released, but Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 9 is sure to bring even more excitement to the smartphone market with its cutting-edge features.

To clarify, I am referring to the Under screen fingerprint scanner that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will include. It had been theorised that 2017’s gadgets will include this technology, but for unknown reasons, they didn’t.

The Samsung Note 9 is the first smartphone to really implement this theory. QHD Plus resolution on a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The new 2.0 version of Bixby is available for the Galaxy Note 9.

The reliability of facial scanning to identify a user and unlock their device has been elevated. The battery life of a device with a 4000 mAh capacity is slightly longer than that of its predecessor.

Advertisement

Note 9’s primary camera has a 12 megapixel sensor, while the secondary camera has 8 megapixels. The camera’s sensor has been updated to vastly increase the clarity of shots taken in low light.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan is Rs.139,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo Dimensions 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 201 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Metallic copper, Lavender purple, Ocean blue, Midnight black, Alpine White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9810 Octa GPU Mali-G72 MP18 Display Technology Super Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 Pixels (~514 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10 compliant, Always-on display Memory Built-in 128 GB Built-in, 6 GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) ( uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm, 1/2.55″ + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.6″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash Features OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 8 MP, f/1.7, 25mm, 1/3.6, AF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, ANT+ support, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration) Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0), Qi wireless charging (market dependent)

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Price in Pakistan and Features Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Samsung Galaxy...