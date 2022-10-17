Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will have a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display.

The phone’s engine, or chipset, is made by Qualcomm, a well-known company.

This phone has 128 GB of ROM, backed up by an SD card.

Advertisement

Samsung released Galaxy S10 plus with affordable price in Pakistan. The Galaxy S10 Plus is also starting to show up with some cool features, such as a trendy triple lens that we’ve already seen on Samsung’s mid-range phones.

The Galaxy S10 Plus will also have a triple camera lens on the back of the phone. The 12 MP main camera on this phone is followed by a 12 MP telephoto lens that gives the Galaxy S10 Plus the power to bring images closer, and the phone’s third lens is a wide-angle lens that lets you include more subjects in your photos.

Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S10 Plus, will also have two cameras on the front. This means that the phone will have a total of five cameras. Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 Plus will have a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display when it comes out.

This is the best display in its class. This phone also has a curved screen, so the display on the Samsung Galaxy S10 is perfect in every situation. The phone’s engine, or chipset, is made by Qualcomm, a well-known company.

The Exynos 9820 Octa chipset used in the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the newest chipset on the market. This phone has 128 GB of ROM, which is backed up by an SD card. The Samsung S10 Plus will come out with 6 GB of RAM, which will make it even easier to switch between apps.

If you’re looking for something else, I’ll tell you that the S10 Plus comes with Android OS Pie right out of the box, so you can say that this phone has everything you need.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price in Pakistan is 164,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm Weight 175 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Ceramic Black, Ceramic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR10, Always-on display Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features OIS, Geo-tagging, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front Dual 10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LLTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingeprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4100 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank /Reverse wireless charging 9W

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S10 5G gets Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update, S21 series receiving it in China Samsung recently rolled out the Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update...

Also Read

Also Read

Also Read