Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Samsung released Galaxy S10 plus with affordable price in Pakistan. The Galaxy S10 Plus is also starting to show up with some cool features, such as a trendy triple lens that we’ve already seen on Samsung’s mid-range phones.
The Galaxy S10 Plus will also have a triple camera lens on the back of the phone. The 12 MP main camera on this phone is followed by a 12 MP telephoto lens that gives the Galaxy S10 Plus the power to bring images closer, and the phone’s third lens is a wide-angle lens that lets you include more subjects in your photos.
Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S10 Plus, will also have two cameras on the front. This means that the phone will have a total of five cameras. Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 Plus will have a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display when it comes out.
This is the best display in its class. This phone also has a curved screen, so the display on the Samsung Galaxy S10 is perfect in every situation. The phone’s engine, or chipset, is made by Qualcomm, a well-known company.
The Exynos 9820 Octa chipset used in the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the newest chipset on the market. This phone has 128 GB of ROM, which is backed up by an SD card. The Samsung S10 Plus will come out with 6 GB of RAM, which will make it even easier to switch between apps.
If you’re looking for something else, I’ll tell you that the S10 Plus comes with Android OS Pie right out of the box, so you can say that this phone has everything you need.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price in Pakistan is 164,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Ceramic Black, Ceramic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR10, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|OIS, Geo-tagging, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|Dual 10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LLTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingeprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4100 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
