Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy s10 is currently available in the market, devices are available with 128 or 512GB of storage.

Unexpectedly, all variants use the same RAM requirements (8GB).

If you choose the dual-SIM variant, you can add a second, up to 1 TB-capable SIM card to boost the capacity.

In addition, depending on the market and your choices, this tablet running Android 9.0 Pie has either the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm SD 855 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy s10 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy s10 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 34,999 – 55,999/-

Samsung Galaxy s10 Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm Weight 157 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen , 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR10, Always-on display Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only Camera Main Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features 2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.) Front 10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX ( desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

