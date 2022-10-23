Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Features
Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Features

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Exynos 990 chipset, one of the newest, powers the Samsung Galaxy S20. These two are the top smartphone chipsets available today. 8 gigabytes of RAM are paired with the Samsung Galaxy S20’s CPU.

The smartphone’s battery has a 4000 mAh capacity. The battery’s capacity is adequate to produce acceptable results. To prevent unauthorized use of the smartphone, the Galaxy S20 has a fingerprint reader embedded beneath the display. The processing speed of the smartphone will be greatly increased by the use of this expensive RAM and chipset.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than enough to save the largest type of content for later usage. The Samsung S20 still has a dedicated slot that allows the storage capacity to be increased to 1 TB, thus this is not the end of the storage capacity of the device. As a result, the Samsung Galaxy S20’s storage capacity is not a problem. On the back of the smartphone, a quad camera setup is visible.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions152 x 68 x 7.9mm
Weight163 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~566 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is available on the market. It has an...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Apple temporarily halted development of its own Wi-Fi chip
Apple temporarily halted development of its own Wi-Fi chip
NASA predicts small asteroid will pass close to Earth
NASA predicts small asteroid will pass close to Earth
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs
LG X power price in Pakistan & features
LG X power price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story