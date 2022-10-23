Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
The Samsung Galaxy A32 is available on the market. It has an...
The Exynos 990 chipset, one of the newest, powers the Samsung Galaxy S20. These two are the top smartphone chipsets available today. 8 gigabytes of RAM are paired with the Samsung Galaxy S20’s CPU.
The smartphone’s battery has a 4000 mAh capacity. The battery’s capacity is adequate to produce acceptable results. To prevent unauthorized use of the smartphone, the Galaxy S20 has a fingerprint reader embedded beneath the display. The processing speed of the smartphone will be greatly increased by the use of this expensive RAM and chipset.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than enough to save the largest type of content for later usage. The Samsung S20 still has a dedicated slot that allows the storage capacity to be increased to 1 TB, thus this is not the end of the storage capacity of the device. As a result, the Samsung Galaxy S20’s storage capacity is not a problem. On the back of the smartphone, a quad camera setup is visible.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|152 x 68 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~566 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
