Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & features.

The front-facing camera on the Samsung Galaxy S21 has been upgraded with the use of a bigger sensor and optical stabilization. The gadget has a quad camera arrangement, with the main camera’s 64 MP sensor measuring 1/2 inch and the other camera’s 12 MP sensor at 1 / 2.55 inch. Both cameras have OIS capabilities.

The front camera on the Samsung S21 now has OIS, allowing for noise-free image capture and smoother video recording even in dim lighting. The front-facing cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S20, a predecessor to the S21, can record 4K footage at 60 frames per second. The under-screen camera on the Galaxy S21 represents a new trend for smartphones with various smart technologies. Therefore, if you want a phone that has everything, this smartphone can be the best option.

Samsung Galaxy S21 in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7. 9 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G78 MP14 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 2 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~424 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

