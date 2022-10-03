Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & features.

The eagerly anticipated Samsung Galaxy 21 was recently released as Samsung’s flagship phone.

The flagship chipset of the Galaxy S21 is state-of-the-art. Depending on the market, either a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100.

Both are constructed using a 5nm technology. The results of the two chipsets are startling in terms of performance and visuals.

Regardless, the phone efficiently handles daily duties while offering a satisfying gaming experience, particularly with titles that support a higher frame rate.

Support for 5G network connectivity goes along with this.

The newer UFS 3.1, which provides a better read and write speed, is included in the Galaxy S21. The gadget has two storage options and 8 GB of RAM.

There are two options: 128 GB and 256 GB. Remember that there is no longer an option for extendable storage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S21 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 176,499.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPhantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 2100 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G78 MP14
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~424 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesEye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Price

Price in Rs: 176,499    Price in USD: $1315

 

Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets Android 13 beta in US
Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets Android 13 beta in US

Beta builds...

