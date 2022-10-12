Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price and Specs

Articles
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price and Specs

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price and features.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in the market. The newest Samsung concept phone appeared online. In 2021, the business releases its S21 series. The price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, is USD $ 1,529/.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a new phone that the firm has currently produced.

The phone’s processor is the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The smartphone’s flagship chipset is capable of accurately handling high-end specifications.

This chipset is powered by the 2.8GHz Octa-Core processor found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The device’s 6.8-inch screen will appeal to users. The Samsung Galaxy S22 have a touchscreen with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 that is dynamic AMOLED 2X.

The phone is guarded against unauthorized usage with an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 331,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
Weight228 g
SIMDual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S23 will have larger display and battery
Samsung Galaxy S23 will have larger display and battery

The battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S23 has allegedly been discovered....

