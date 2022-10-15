Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the name of the new phone that the company is making.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

It will have 1440 x 3200 dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touch screen.

Advertisement

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be released by Samsung. The latest concept phone from Samsung debuted online. In 2021, the company will release the S21 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the name of the new phone that the company is making.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The chipset in the phone is a top-of-the-line model that can handle high-end specs well.

In the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, an Octa-Core processor running at 2.8GHz runs this chipset.

The 6.8-inch screen will be good for users. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will have 1440 x 3200 dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touch screen.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 331,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 163.3 x 77.9 x 8. 9 mm Weight 228 g SIM Dual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM) Colours Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits ( peak ), Always-on display MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance ( advertised ), Stylus, 2.8ms latency ( Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless

Also Read Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & features Xiaomi's next smartphone will be a high-end device called the Xiaomi 13...