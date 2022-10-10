Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be a high-end smartphone.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.8 GHz.

The phone also has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 184,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs

Build OS Android OS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU 2.8Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3220 Pixels (~511 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 40 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX , Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

