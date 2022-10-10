Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be a high-end smartphone.
  • It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.8 GHz.
  • The phone also has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen display.
Samsung is making the Galaxy S23, a new smartphone that will be available soon. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be a high-end smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is very fast because it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.8 GHz.

This smartphone’s GPU is the Adreno 740. The smartphone’s 6.9-inch screen has a 1440 x 3220-pixel resolution and is full HD.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen display. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 184,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs

BuildOSAndroid OS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPU2.8Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3220 Pixels (~511 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front40 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

