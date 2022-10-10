Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan & specs

- The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be a high-end smartphone.
Samsung is making the Galaxy S23, a new smartphone that will be available soon. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be a high-end smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is very fast because it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.8 GHz.
This smartphone’s GPU is the Adreno 740. The smartphone’s 6.9-inch screen has a 1440 x 3220-pixel resolution and is full HD.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen display. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 184,999/-
Samsung Galaxy S23 specs
|Build
|OS
|Android OS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|2.8Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3220 Pixels (~511 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|40 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
