Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung is releasing a Galaxy S23 Ultra. Smartphone maker makes a new S-series phone. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be released. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the phone. The smartphone’s top-of-the-line chip handles all the high-end specifications easily. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor boosts this chipset. Users will love the device’s 6.9-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a 1440 x 3220 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen. Corning Gorilla Glass protects this screen. The 12 gigabytes of RAM that comes with the SoC are paired with it. This is the top-of-the-line amount of RAM that Samsung uses in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Chipset and RAM will boost phone processing speed. The Samsung S23 Ultra has 256 or 512 gigabytes of data, enough for life. On the back of this phone, there are four cameras. The periscope telephoto will have 12 megapixels, the ultrawide will have 12 megapixels, and the main will have 200 megapixels. One of the cameras on the front of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is 40 megapixels. This changes how you live. The ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the screen of the phone keeps people from getting in without permission. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is dust- and water-proof thanks to IP68 (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The S23 Ultra will be powered by 5000 mah. This phone is fast to charge and has enough power.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra detailed specifications

Build OS Android OS 13 UI OneUI 5 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU 2.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video Front 40 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

