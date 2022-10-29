Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung is releasing a Galaxy S23 Ultra. Smartphone maker makes a new S-series phone. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be released. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the phone. The smartphone’s top-of-the-line chip handles all the high-end specifications easily. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor boosts this chipset. Users will love the device’s 6.9-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a 1440 x 3220 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen. Corning Gorilla Glass protects this screen. The 12 gigabytes of RAM that comes with the SoC are paired with it. This is the top-of-the-line amount of RAM that Samsung uses in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Chipset and RAM will boost phone processing speed. The Samsung S23 Ultra has 256 or 512 gigabytes of data, enough for life. On the back of this phone, there are four cameras. The periscope telephoto will have 12 megapixels, the ultrawide will have 12 megapixels, and the main will have 200 megapixels. One of the cameras on the front of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is 40 megapixels. This changes how you live. The ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the screen of the phone keeps people from getting in without permission. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is dust- and water-proof thanks to IP68 (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The S23 Ultra will be powered by 5000 mah. This phone is fast to charge and has enough power.
|Build
|OS
|Android OS 13
|UI
|OneUI 5
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|2.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|40 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
