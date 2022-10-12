Samsung Galaxy S23 will have larger display and battery

The battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S23 has allegedly been discovered.

As the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22’s successor draws near, more and more leaks are showing up online. The lineup’s color options were only recently uncovered by the sources, and before that, the battery and screen specifications created quite a stir online. Nobody should be surprised that the standard S23 is once again in the news.

The battery capacity of the stock Samsung Galaxy S23 has allegedly been discovered, according to sources. Samsung intends to install a 3900mAh cell inside this phone.

According to the leaker, the S23’s screen is the same size as that of its predecessor, but Samsung has managed to put a 200mAh larger battery into a smaller overall package. The S22 from the previous year only featured a 3700mAh battery.

On paper, the tweak doesn’t seem like much, but when combined with Qualcomm’s cutting-edge, ultra-efficient CPU, it results in hours of screen time. Theoretically, Samsung intends to include the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the company’s most recent S-model smartphones.

The S23’s battery life will be the same as that of the S22, in accordance with previously reported 3C certification. These facts support the tipper’s assertion that the Galaxy S23 can charge at 25W.

The S23 line’s color options were updated by leaker in a recent report. Sources claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 successors would be unveiled by the Korean giant with few color options.

The leaker claims that the Galaxy S23 phones will only come in four colors: Beige, Black, Green, and Light Pink. Although the specifications and features of the next Galaxy S23 series are yet unknown, we anticipate seeing a new design and a new chipset.

