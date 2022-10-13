Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung stuns everyone by announcing Galaxy S8 so soon; it’s a strong upgrade. Corning gorilla glass 5 protects the 5.8-inch Super AMOLED capacitive display.

Samsung Galaxy S8 performs smoothly on Android v7.0. Single sim models have an SD card slot, while Samsung Galaxy S8 has twin sim slots.

Dual-sim phones can use the second sim as an SD card slot. Samsung S8 has 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in memory, however, SD cards can expand it to 256 GB.

This phone contains numerous useful sensors. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 has a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyro, and compass.

Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S8 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,499.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications:

Build Android OS , v7.0 (Nougat) TouchWiz UI 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm 155 g Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue, Maple Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.7 GHz) Chipset Exynos 8895 Octa GPU Mali-G71 MP20 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Always-on display, 3D Touch (home button only) Memory Built-in 64GB built-in, 4GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) – Single-SIM model Camera Main 12 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection, OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 Âµm pixel size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 8 MP f/1.7, autofocus, [email protected], dual video call, Auto HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB v3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent), IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 3000 mAh – Fast battery charging

Advertisement

Also Read Sales of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have begun in a number of countries The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8...