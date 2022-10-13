Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & features.

Sales of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have begun in a number of countries
Samsung stuns everyone by announcing Galaxy S8 so soon; it’s a strong upgrade. Corning gorilla glass 5 protects the 5.8-inch Super AMOLED capacitive display.
Samsung Galaxy S8 performs smoothly on Android v7.0. Single sim models have an SD card slot, while Samsung Galaxy S8 has twin sim slots.
Dual-sim phones can use the second sim as an SD card slot. Samsung S8 has 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in memory, however, SD cards can expand it to 256 GB.
This phone contains numerous useful sensors. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 has a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyro, and compass.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,499.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications:
|Build
|Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
|TouchWiz UI
|148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm
|155 g
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue, Maple Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.7 GHz)
|Chipset
|Exynos 8895 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 3D Touch (home button only)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) – Single-SIM model
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection, OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 Âµm pixel size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|8 MP f/1.7, autofocus, [email protected], dual video call, Auto HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|v3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent), IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 3000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
