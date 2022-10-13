Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

Samsung stuns everyone by announcing Galaxy S8 so soon; it’s a strong upgrade. Corning gorilla glass 5 protects the 5.8-inch Super AMOLED capacitive display.

Samsung Galaxy S8 performs smoothly on Android v7.0. Single sim models have an SD card slot, while Samsung Galaxy S8 has twin sim slots.

Dual-sim phones can use the second sim as an SD card slot. Samsung S8 has 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in memory, however, SD cards can expand it to 256 GB.

This phone contains numerous useful sensors. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 has a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyro, and compass.

Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S8 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,499.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications:

BuildAndroid OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
TouchWiz UI
148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm
155 g
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue, Maple Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.7 GHz)
ChipsetExynos 8895 Octa
GPUMali-G71 MP20
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 3D Touch (home button only)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB built-in, 4GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) – Single-SIM model
CameraMain12 MP, autofocus, LED flash
Featuresf/1.7, 26mm, phase detection, OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 Âµm pixel size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front8 MP f/1.7, autofocus, [email protected], dual video call, Auto HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBv3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsIris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent), IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 3000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Advertisement

 

 

Also Read

Sales of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have begun in a number of countries
Sales of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have begun in a number of countries

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Apple iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
WhatsApp will soon include new camera modes, blocking shortcut
WhatsApp will soon include new camera modes, blocking shortcut
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story