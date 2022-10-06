Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan with Super AMOLED display

Samsung A11 price in Pakistan & features
Samsun released Galaxy S9 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Samsung Galaxy S8 is still in action and making a lot of money for the corporation, but things must move on. S9 will be the next flagship gadget in 2018.
Despite the past, they adapted and acquired user trust. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 won’t look much different than its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy S9’s specs should be better than its predecessor.
First, the insider reveals that the Galaxy S9’s chipset has been enhanced and will be based on 7nm chip, but the Korean giant will create 8nm chip this year. Samsung S9 will have the same Super AMOLED display as the S8 with the same rounded corners.
Octa-Core CPU on chipset improves user experience over previous edition.
Samsung Galaxy S9 will use the most powerful and energy-efficient chip, Snapdragon 840. Samsung Galaxy S9 runs Android v8.0 oreo, the most stable version with significant improvements.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan is 91,000/-
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|Dimensions
|147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9810 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP18
|Display
|Technology
|Super Amoled capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
