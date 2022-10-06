Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan with Super AMOLED display
Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan with Super AMOLED display

  • Samsung Galaxy S9 will have the same Super AMOLED display as the S8 with the same rounded corners.
  • The phone price is reasonable in Pakistan.
  • It runs Android v8.0 oreo, the most stable version with significant improvements.
Samsun released Galaxy S9 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Samsung Galaxy S8 is still in action and making a lot of money for the corporation, but things must move on. S9 will be the next flagship gadget in 2018.

Despite the past, they adapted and acquired user trust. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 won’t look much different than its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy S9’s specs should be better than its predecessor.

First, the insider reveals that the Galaxy S9’s chipset has been enhanced and will be based on 7nm chip, but the Korean giant will create 8nm chip this year. Samsung S9 will have the same Super AMOLED display as the S8 with the same rounded corners.

Octa-Core CPU on chipset improves user experience over previous edition.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will use the most powerful and energy-efficient chip, Snapdragon 840. Samsung Galaxy S9 runs Android v8.0 oreo, the most stable version with significant improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan is 91,000/-

Samsung Galaxy S9 specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.0 Oreo
Dimensions147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight163 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9810 Octa
GPUMali-G72 MP18
DisplayTechnologySuper Amoled capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMain12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging

Samsung A11 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung A11 price in Pakistan & features

New leaks show Samsung Galaxy A11 details. Samsung A11 Chipset will have...

