Samsung will launch the W23 5G on October 21

Articles
  • The W23 5G will be announced on October 21.
  • The W22 5G was a customized Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.
  • Samsung will also introduce the W23 Flip.
The W23 5G, the successor to Samsung’s W22 5G, will be announced on October 21 at 7 PM local time.

The W22 5G was a customized Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for the market, so it’s safe to assume that the W23 5G will also be a version of the Galaxy Z Fold4 for the largest smartphone market in the world, even if Samsung hasn’t revealed any information regarding the W23 5G just yet.

According to a leaked poster, Samsung will also introduce the W23 Flip, which is most likely a specially made Galaxy Z Flip4 for China. China Telecom will sell both the W23 5G and W23 Flip.

The pricing and availability of the W23 lineup will be clarified next Friday.

