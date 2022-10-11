Samsung will launch the W23 5G on October 21

The W23 5G will be announced on October 21.

The W22 5G was a customized Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

Samsung will also introduce the W23 Flip.

Advertisement

The W23 5G, the successor to Samsung’s W22 5G, will be announced on October 21 at 7 PM local time.

The W22 5G was a customized Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for the market, so it’s safe to assume that the W23 5G will also be a version of the Galaxy Z Fold4 for the largest smartphone market in the world, even if Samsung hasn’t revealed any information regarding the W23 5G just yet.

According to a leaked poster, Samsung will also introduce the W23 Flip, which is most likely a specially made Galaxy Z Flip4 for China. China Telecom will sell both the W23 5G and W23 Flip.

The pricing and availability of the W23 lineup will be clarified next Friday.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications The Samsung Galaxy A51 will have 128GB of storage space. There is...