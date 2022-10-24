Advertisement
The second solar eclipse of 2022 will occur tomorrow, October 25, according to a statement from Met authorities.

The majority of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Western Asia will be able to see it. Pakistan will be able to see it in part as well.

The peak eclipse occurs at 16:00 PST, while the partial eclipse lasts from 13:58 until 18:02 PST.

Between April 30 and May 1, 2022’s first solar eclipse was visible at dusk. Pakistan won’t be able to see it.

