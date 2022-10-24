Second solar eclipse of 2022 will occur tomorrow

The second solar eclipse of 2022 will occur tomorrow, October 25, according to a statement from Met authorities.

The majority of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Western Asia will be able to see it. Pakistan will be able to see it in part as well.

Between April 30 and May 1, 2022’s first solar eclipse was visible at dusk. Pakistan won’t be able to see it.

