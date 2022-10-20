Shadi ki khushian dubala Haier wedding promotion

With the wedding season in full swing across Pakistan, people celebrating through color, grandeur, rituals, and lot more, the celebrations for a wedding add so many things to the lists.

With so much to plan and consider, Haier has got you covered with something very exciting. We know with the wedding preps full on, the last-minute shopping becomes so important, therefore, Haier is here to take care of all your needs and is providing you with ease and comfort through smart wedding packages. This time around, Haier is planning to be a part of every single wedding in Pakistan with a mind-blowing Promotional campaign. Haier Wedding Promotion Sale is all set to bless this festive season with amazing gifts for everyone purchasing Haier Products.

Yes, you heard it right! You can win free gifts on purchasing Haier product packages. The wedding promotion campaign comprise of 4 different packages to cater the needs of people with different needs.

The promotion is divided into 4 packages. The First Package is “Deluxe Package” with a value of Rs.120,000-200,000, the buyer will get a free Iron upon buying Products within this range.

The second package is “Executive Package”, with the value of Rs.201,000-250,000, anyone with the purchase falling under this range, will be gifted a sandwich maker from Haier.

Advertisement

The third package is “Premium Package”, with the value of Rs.251,000-350,000, you will win a Haier blender.

The fourth and the last package is “Supreme Package” with the value of Rs.350,000+, where you will get a free Microwave oven falling in this price range.

These offers are valid for limited time, i-e from 17th Oct 2022 till 31st Oct 2022. By following easy steps, you can avail these amazing wedding gift.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your Smart wedding Shopping done and enjoy an inspired living.