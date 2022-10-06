Advertisement
Simple Phone released with FHD display, Helio P60 & SimpleOS

Simple Phone

  • Simple Mobile Tools has shown off the Simple Phone.
  • The smartphone’s SimpleOS is based on Android 11 via the Lunar Open Mobile Platform.
  • The Simple Phone will start to be sent out on November 1, 2022.
Simple Mobile Tools has shown off the Simple Phone, a smartphone that looks pretty normal. The Simple Phone has basic hardware that is similar to what you’d find in many mid-range smartphones.

The gadget has a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, which is four years old at this point.

The Simple Phone sports a 1080p IPS display, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery.

The company has used 48 MP, 8 MP, and 5 MP rear-facing cameras and a 25 MP front-facing camera.

Unfortunately, the corporation hasn’t confirmed the 8 MP and 5 MP sensors’ uses. Ultra-wide-angle and macro cameras are possible.

The smartphone’s SimpleOS is interesting. This OS is based on Android 11 via the Lunar Open Mobile Platform and lacks Google services, like GMS and the Play Store.

Simple Mobile comes with F-Droid. F-Droid is a comparable app store to Google Play for Android.

The project’s main repository exclusively contains open-source programmes.

The Simple Phone can be bought right now on the company’s website for €399.

Reports say that Simple Mobile Tools will give all customers a two-year warranty and free software updates for three years. The Simple Phone will start to be sent out on November 1, 2022.

