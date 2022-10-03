Smartphones to be launched in October 2022; Xiaomi, Infinix & more.

It is anticipated that practically all of the devices on the list will launch in October.

Infinix Zero Ultra will be the most feature-rich smartphone to date.

The release of the Tecno Pova 4 is anticipated for mid-to late-October.

Advertisement

In September, a lot of smartphones were introduced. In October, too, we anticipate the tendency to hold.

It is anticipated that practically all of the devices on the list will launch in October. In fact, additional gadgets not on the list might also be released.

These upcoming phones are available in a variety of price ranges. Naturally, they are aimed at various consumer types.

Let’s look at all the upcoming phone launches that are anticipated.

New smartphones to be launched in October 2022

Xiaomi 12T Series

Advertisement

On October 4, the Xiaomi 12T series is expected to go on sale. The Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro will be unveiled at a launch event scheduled for 2 PM GMT+2.

The 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz OLED display, and 120W fast-wired charging capability are claimed to be included in the Pro model.

The vanilla version, on the other hand, is anticipated to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset with a 108MP primary camera.

Additionally, dual stereo speakers tuned by Haram Kardon, an IR blaster, a liquid cooling system, and other features are promised for the devices.

Infinix Zero Ultra

Advertisement

On October 5, the Infinix Zero Ultra is scheduled to become available. It will be the most feature-rich Infinix smartphone to date, based on teasers and leaks.

For the launch, the company has worked with Royal Museums Greenwich.

A 200MP primary camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 CPU, a 6.7-inch, 120Hz curved AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 180W rapid cable charging are all anticipated to be included in the phone.

It is expected that the device would run Android 12 and come in black and white.

Infinix Hot 20 Series

Advertisement

On October 6, information on the Infinix Hot 20 series will be released. In October, the cellphones will go on sale everywhere. At 4 PM GMT+7, the conference will get started.

The regular Hot 20 variant is said to have a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz display (LCD), a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM, and 128GB of storage, according to leaks.

Unfortunately, neither the Pro nor any other version of the handset are available with more information.

However, reports claim that the Infinix Hot 20 series’ characteristics may be the same as those of the Infinix Hot 12 series.

Google Pixel 7 Series

Advertisement

On October 6, Google will hold its Made By Google autumn launch event. The Google behemoth has confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will be unveiled at this conference.

The Tensor G2 SoC, Titan M2 chip, Android 13, 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10.8MP front-facing camera, in-screen fingerprint sensor, 30W fast wired charging support, wireless charging support, dual stereo speakers, and IP68 rating will all be included in the Pixel 7 series, according to leaks.

The base model will include a 4,700mAh battery and a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz flat OLED display.

The Pro version, however, will come with a 48MP 5x telephoto camera, a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz curved LTPO OLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi A1 Plus

Advertisement

Xiaomi has released the Redmi A1 and Redmi A1 Plus. The Redmi A1 Plus, a variation of this phone that the firm may soon sell, has been the subject of leaks.

The Redmi A1 Plus is essentially a Redmi A1 with a fingerprint sensor put on the back. It will retail with all the characteristics of the original model save for this one alteration.

The 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display, MediaTek Helio A22 CPU, Android 12 Go Edition, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 5,000mAh battery, and 10W wired charging capability will all be included in the package.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023

Advertisement

The anticipated Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is simply a repackaged Redmi Note 10 Pro (also known as Redmi Note 10 Pro Max) from 2021.

Although the precise debut date is unknown, it is anticipated to occur in the next weeks.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is expected to have a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP telephoto camera, and a 16MP selfie camera.

It will also have dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery, and support for 33W fast charging.

Only the “global” version of this smartphone is available. As a result, it might be released in regions like Southeast Asia and Europe.

Tecno Pova 4

Advertisement

The release of the Tecno Pova 4 is anticipated for mid-to late-October. It will resemble the Tecno Povo Neo 2 in certain ways.

The phone will be made with a flat frame. According to reports, it has a 6.82-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, a 50MP main camera, a 6,000mAh battery, and compatibility for 18W fast-wired charging.

With features like Panther Engine 2.0 and Game Space 2.0, it will boot Android 12.

Also Read Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & full specs The Tecno Spark 7 has been released by Tecno in Pakistan. This...

Advertisement