  • Sony PlayStation 5 firmware 4.03 or lower is required for jailbreaking
Articles
Sony PlayStation 5

  • The PlayStation 5 can be hacked, but you need a PC or Mac to do it.
  • The Debug menu is still there, and you can still write data to the hard drive.
  • This could let developers learn more about how the PS5 works, allowing them to make unofficial patches and emulators.
Since the PlayStation 5 was first released by Sony in late 2020, hackers have been trying to jailbreak it. In 2021, the console’s debug menu became available, which was a big step forward.

Almost a year later, Twitter users @StretchEcho and @SpecterDev used a WebKit exploit to get around Sony’s security.

For those who don’t know, jailbreaking is the process of using a device’s flaws to install software that isn’t supposed to be there, like pirated PS5 games in this case.

The hack and the Python scripts that go with it can be found on the GitHub page for Spectre Dev. It can only be used with PlayStation 5 systems that have firmware version 4.03 or lower.

Both versions of the console can be jailbroken, but you need a PC or Mac to do it. When one user tried to run it on version 4.50, it caused a kernel panic.

Even if you have the right version, you might have to run it more than once because it doesn’t always work.

The exploit isn’t as good as some of the other PlayStation 4 jailbreaks because it doesn’t let code run on the machine.

The Debug menu is still there, and you can still write data to the hard drive. This could let developers learn more about how the PS5 works, allowing them to make unofficial patches and emulators for older consoles.

