Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan with snapdragon 820 chipset

Sony Xperia XZ3 Mobile Specifications and Price in Pakistan
Sony introduced Xperia XZ with reasonable price in Pakistan. The phone’s design boasts a sleek metallic sheen from every angle. The 5.2-inch IPS display on the Sony Xperia XZ has a full HD (1080p) resolution.
Every one of the 16 million possible colour combinations gives the display a sense of vibrancy. Multitouch up to ten fingers is also supported. The sensitive display of the Sony Xperia XZ is shielded from damage with scratch-resistant glass and an oleo-phobic coating.
The display is brought to life with the help of the X-Reality Engine and Tri-luminos technology. Sony’s Xperia XZ is equipped with a Snapdragon 820 chipset, and its quad-core Kyro engine provides blisteringly fast performance when using the device’s software.
The Adreno 530 works in tandem with the primary processor to improve the responsiveness and visual quality of the Xperia XZ. There are two variants available; both have 3 GB of RAM but the built-in memory varies between 32 and 64 GB.
Sony XZ also includes a micro SD card slot, which can be used to insert a micro SD card with a maximum capacity of 256 GB. Sony Xperia XZ’s 23 megapixel rear camera is robust enough to capture images in any lighting scenario, and the front 13 megapixel shooter is equally commendable, allowing you to stay in touch with loved ones via video calls.
Because of its fingerprint sensor, 3G and 4G LTE connectivity, and large 2900 mAh battery, the Sony Xperia XZ is a popular choice among those in need of a high-quality smartphone.
The Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) upgradable to v8.0 (Oreo)
|Dimensions
|146 x 72 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|161 g
|SIM
|Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mineral black, Platinum, Forest blue, Deep pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Quad-core (2 x 2.15 GHz Kryo + 2 x 1.6 GHz Kryo)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 (14 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 530
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch up to 5 fingers
|Size
|5.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 Pixels (~424 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch Resistant Glass
|Extra Features
|Triluminos display, X-Reality Engine
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card (supports up to 1TB) (dual SIM model only)
|Camera
|Main
|23 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection and laser, 1/2.3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected] (gyro-EIS)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, 22mm, 1/3, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat9 450/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Aluminum body, IP65/68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Organizer, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable 2900 mAh
|Standby
|up to 610 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 17 hrs 30 min
|– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0)
