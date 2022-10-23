Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan with snapdragon 820 chipset

Sony introduced Xperia XZ with reasonable price in Pakistan. The phone’s design boasts a sleek metallic sheen from every angle. The 5.2-inch IPS display on the Sony Xperia XZ has a full HD (1080p) resolution.

Every one of the 16 million possible colour combinations gives the display a sense of vibrancy. Multitouch up to ten fingers is also supported. The sensitive display of the Sony Xperia XZ is shielded from damage with scratch-resistant glass and an oleo-phobic coating.

The display is brought to life with the help of the X-Reality Engine and Tri-luminos technology. Sony’s Xperia XZ is equipped with a Snapdragon 820 chipset, and its quad-core Kyro engine provides blisteringly fast performance when using the device’s software.

The Adreno 530 works in tandem with the primary processor to improve the responsiveness and visual quality of the Xperia XZ. There are two variants available; both have 3 GB of RAM but the built-in memory varies between 32 and 64 GB.

Sony XZ also includes a micro SD card slot, which can be used to insert a micro SD card with a maximum capacity of 256 GB. Sony Xperia XZ’s 23 megapixel rear camera is robust enough to capture images in any lighting scenario, and the front 13 megapixel shooter is equally commendable, allowing you to stay in touch with loved ones via video calls.

Because of its fingerprint sensor, 3G and 4G LTE connectivity, and large 2900 mAh battery, the Sony Xperia XZ is a popular choice among those in need of a high-quality smartphone.

Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Sony Xperia XZ specs

Build OS Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) upgradable to v8.0 (Oreo) Dimensions 146 x 72 x 8. 1 mm Weight 161 g SIM Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mineral black, Platinum, Forest blue, Deep pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Quad-core (2 x 2.15 GHz Kryo + 2 x 1.6 GHz Kryo) Chipset Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 (14 nm) GPU Adreno 530 Display Technology IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch up to 5 fingers Size 5. 2 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 Pixels (~424 PPI) Protection Scratch Resistant Glass Extra Features Triluminos display, X-Reality Engine Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card (supports up to 1TB) (dual SIM model only) Camera Main 23 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, LED Flash Features Phase detection and laser, 1/2.3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected] (gyro-EIS) Front 13 MP, f/2.0, 22mm, 1/3, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat9 450/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Aluminum body, IP65/68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Organizer, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity Li-ion Non removable 2900 mAh Standby up to 610 hrs Talktime up to 17 hrs 30 min – Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0)

