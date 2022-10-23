Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan with snapdragon 820 chipset
Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan with snapdragon 820 chipset

Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan with snapdragon 820 chipset

Articles
Advertisement
Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan with snapdragon 820 chipset

Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan with snapdragon 820 chipset

Advertisement

Sony introduced Xperia XZ with reasonable price in Pakistan. The phone’s design boasts a sleek metallic sheen from every angle. The 5.2-inch IPS display on the Sony Xperia XZ has a full HD (1080p) resolution.

Every one of the 16 million possible colour combinations gives the display a sense of vibrancy. Multitouch up to ten fingers is also supported. The sensitive display of the Sony Xperia XZ is shielded from damage with scratch-resistant glass and an oleo-phobic coating.

The display is brought to life with the help of the X-Reality Engine and Tri-luminos technology. Sony’s Xperia XZ is equipped with a Snapdragon 820 chipset, and its quad-core Kyro engine provides blisteringly fast performance when using the device’s software.

The Adreno 530 works in tandem with the primary processor to improve the responsiveness and visual quality of the Xperia XZ. There are two variants available; both have 3 GB of RAM but the built-in memory varies between 32 and 64 GB.

Sony XZ also includes a micro SD card slot, which can be used to insert a micro SD card with a maximum capacity of 256 GB. Sony Xperia XZ’s 23 megapixel rear camera is robust enough to capture images in any lighting scenario, and the front 13 megapixel shooter is equally commendable, allowing you to stay in touch with loved ones via video calls.

Advertisement

Because of its fingerprint sensor, 3G and 4G LTE connectivity, and large 2900 mAh battery, the Sony Xperia XZ is a popular choice among those in need of a high-quality smartphone.

Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia XZ price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Sony Xperia XZ specs

BuildOSAndroid OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) upgradable to v8.0 (Oreo)
Dimensions146 x 72 x 8.1 mm
Weight161 g
SIMDual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMineral black, Platinum, Forest blue, Deep pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUQuad-core (2 x 2.15 GHz Kryo + 2 x 1.6 GHz Kryo)
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 (14 nm)
GPUAdreno 530
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch up to 5 fingers
Size5.2 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 Pixels (~424 PPI)
ProtectionScratch Resistant Glass
Extra FeaturesTriluminos display, X-Reality Engine
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card (supports up to 1TB) (dual SIM model only)
CameraMain23 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection and laser, 1/2.3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected] (gyro-EIS)
Front13 MP, f/2.0, 22mm, 1/3, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat9 450/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Aluminum body, IP65/68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Organizer, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable 2900 mAh
Standbyup to 610 hrs
Talktimeup to 17 hrs 30 min
– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0)

Also Read

Sony Xperia XZ3 Mobile Specifications and Price in Pakistan
Sony Xperia XZ3 Mobile Specifications and Price in Pakistan

It will be equipped with the Android v9 Pie operating system. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story