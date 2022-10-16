Spotify may soon roll out Platinum plan with high-resolution audio

A former Spotify user claims he was sent an email with a link to a $19.99/month Platinum plan.

The email mentions high-resolution audio.

Features like Studio Sound, Headphone Tuner, Audio Insights, Library Pro, Playlist Pro, and podcasts.

Advertisement

We haven’t heard much about Spotify HiFi since it was introduced in February 2021, but a new premium tier called Platinum appears to be poised to roll out.

A former Spotify user who contacted 9to5Mac claimed that the company’s email urging him to resubscribe included a link to a $19.99/month Spotify Platinum plan (twice the standard price). There was a mention of Spotify HiFi in that Platinum plan.

The email mentions high-resolution audio and features like Studio Sound, Headphone Tuner, Audio Insights, Library Pro, Playlist Pro, and Limited-ad Spotify podcasts, but we don’t know what they all do.

The email also said that the different subscription levels would be available in the next 30 days. This suggests that Spotify HiFi will be released in the next month, possibly with this new Platinum label.

Apple Music’s Lossless audio and Spatial Audio functionality are already a part of the service’s base $9.99/£9.99/AU$11.99 membership price. Considering this, it’s possible that the people in charge at Spotify think they need to do more to justify a price increase.

If what the resubscribe email says is true, we won’t have to wait long to find out for sure. As soon as Spotify makes an official announcement, you’ll be able to read about it here.

Advertisement

Also Read Spotify launches audiobook service to compete Amazon’s Audible Spotify has launched its audiobook service in the US. Over 300,000 audiobook...