Techno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Techno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Techno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and features.

The best features on the market may be found in the Tecno Spark 6 phone. The phone’s specifications is a great addition to the market.

Tecno has made significant investments in its processors and create a potent chipset this time around, despite the fact that the majority of the Tecno Spark 6 features are still under wraps.

The Spark 6 have a G70 CPU. This processor perform at a high level. The Tecno Spark 6 have 4GB RAM.

The 6.8-inch Tecno phone has a 720 x 1640 resolution screen. There is a 5,000 mAh battery within the phone.

Techno Spark 6 in Pakistan

Techno Spark 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599.

Techno Spark 6 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHios 6.0
Dimensions170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Techno Camon 18 price in Pakistan with silky glass design
Techno Camon 18 price in Pakistan with silky glass design

Tecno Camon 18 phone price in Pakistan is reasonable. 6.8-inch big-screen display...

