Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Tecno Camon 18 is one of the successful model available in -Pakistan, it is still popular in budget-friendly customers and consumers, with awesome features,

Camon 18 is available with a Mediatech-helio G95 processor, with having Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, which provides good support to gamers and multimedia users,

Camon 18 came in a big screen size of 6.8 inches with FULL HD DISPLAY and also has a big battery size of 5000 mah. Camon 18 also have a large amount of device storage size of 128 GB and 4Gb ram. which is sufficient for a normal consumer.

Tecno Camon 18 price in pakistan

Tecno camon 18 price in pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Dusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 550 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W