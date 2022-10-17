Advertisement
Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan and specifications

Tecno Camon 18

  • The Tecno Camon 18 is one of the successful models available in -Pakistan.
  • Camon 18 comes in a big screen size of 6.8 inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mah.
The Tecno Camon 18 is one of the successful model available in -Pakistan, it is still popular in budget-friendly customers and consumers, with awesome features,

Camon 18 is available with a Mediatech-helio G95 processor, with having Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, which provides good support to gamers and multimedia users,

Camon 18 came in a big screen size of 6.8 inches with FULL HD DISPLAY and also has a big battery size of 5000 mah. Camon 18 also have a large amount of device storage size of  128 GB and 4Gb ram. which is sufficient for a normal consumer.

Tecno Camon 18 price in pakistan

Tecno camon 18 price in pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

