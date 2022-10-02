Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
Tecno Camon 18

  • The Tecno Camon 18 will be a phone in the middle range.
  • This phone has a full-HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
  • The screen on this phone will be 6.8 inches.
The Tecno Camon 18 smartphone is now available to buy. The new phone will be part of the popular Camon 18 line from Tecno. The Tecno Camon 18 will be a phone in the middle range.

The Camon 18 from Tecno has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a chipset used in mid-range smartphones called the Mediatek Helio G95.

This phone also comes with the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The screen on this new phone will be 6.8 inches, which is pretty big.

The new Tecno Camon 18 has a full-HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
