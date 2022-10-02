Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan & specs
The Infinix Note 12i has a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that runs...
The Tecno Camon 18 smartphone is now available to buy. The new phone will be part of the popular Camon 18 line from Tecno. The Tecno Camon 18 will be a phone in the middle range.
The Camon 18 from Tecno has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a chipset used in mid-range smartphones called the Mediatek Helio G95.
This phone also comes with the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The screen on this new phone will be 6.8 inches, which is pretty big.
The new Tecno Camon 18 has a full-HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Dusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 550 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
