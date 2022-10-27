Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone’s screen is 6.8 inches in size and is Full HD. The Mediatek G85 Chipset, which is supported by 4 GB of RAM, is the phone’s heart.

The data was given 128 GB of space. The battery can be charged at a rate of 18W and has a capacity of 5000 mAh. A triple camera with a 48 Megapixel primary sensor is also included in the Tecno Camon 18T.

Two additional sensors have a 2 Megapixel camera. You may capture 48 megapixel selfies with the front camera.

Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18t Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Iris purple, Dusk Gray, Ceramic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 500 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

