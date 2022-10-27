Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Techno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Techno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and features. The best features on...
The smartphone’s screen is 6.8 inches in size and is Full HD. The Mediatek G85 Chipset, which is supported by 4 GB of RAM, is the phone’s heart.
The data was given 128 GB of space. The battery can be charged at a rate of 18W and has a capacity of 5000 mAh. A triple camera with a 48 Megapixel primary sensor is also included in the Tecno Camon 18T.
Two additional sensors have a 2 Megapixel camera. You may capture 48 megapixel selfies with the front camera.
Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Iris purple, Dusk Gray, Ceramic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|500 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
