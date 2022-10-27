Advertisement
  Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone’s screen is 6.8 inches in size and is Full HD. The Mediatek G85 Chipset, which is supported by 4 GB of RAM, is the phone’s heart.

The data was given 128 GB of space. The battery can be charged at a rate of 18W and has a capacity of 5000 mAh. A triple camera with a 48 Megapixel primary sensor is also included in the Tecno Camon 18T.

Two additional sensors have a 2 Megapixel camera. You may capture 48 megapixel selfies with the front camera.

Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18t Price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18t Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsIris purple, Dusk Gray, Ceramic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
