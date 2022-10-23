Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan and features.

Tecno will shortly release the new Camon 19, Tecno, a company that makes smartphones, has come up with a new line of smartphones.

One of them will be the next smartphone, which will compete in the mid-range market.

The next phone will go under the name of Tecno Camon 19. The phone will be equipped with the potent MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

One of the newest mid-range chipsets featuring an Octa-Core processor is found in the Tecno Camon 19 smartphone.

The smartphone’s screen measures 6.67 inches and has a 1080 x 2460 resolution.

Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 Specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

