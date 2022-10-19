Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specifications
The Camon 19 Pro by Tecno is a new model being developed by Tecno that has the designation “Pro” at the end. A new line of smartphones is being released by the Chinese company Tecno. The Tecno Camon 18 series came out last year, and the company is currently making the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which will replace it.
The MediaTek Helio G96 chipset will power the new smartphone. This is a potent chipset that will enable the Tecno Camon 19 Pro smartphone to give the customer high-end performance, and this smartphone also houses an Octa-Core processor. The 6.8-inch screen of the upcoming Tecno Camon 19 will be enormous and offer the user full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. Additionally,
It has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display and a powerful Mali GPU with RAM. The most RAM you can have is 8 gigabytes, and the most internal storage is 256 gigabytes. This means that your data can be as big as you want it to be.
The smartphone has a triple camera configuration on the back. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel AI sensor. The phone’s selfie camera will have a 32-megapixel resolution.
For this purpose, the new smartphone, the Camon 19 Pro, has a fingerprint reader on the side. This keeps the data on the device safe and only lets people with the right permissions access it.
A non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery will power the smartphone, and it will support 33W of fast charging so you can use the phone all day long.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
