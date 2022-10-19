Advertisement
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Articles
Tecno Camon 19 Pro

  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro was released on July 13, 2022.
  • The Tecno Camon 19 Pro has 128GB/256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.
  • The Tecno Camon 19 Pro is available with Android 12.1, HIOS 8.6.
The Camon 19 Pro by Tecno is a new model being developed by Tecno that has the designation “Pro” at the end. A new line of smartphones is being released by the Chinese company Tecno. The Tecno Camon 18 series came out last year, and the company is currently making the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which will replace it.

The MediaTek Helio G96 chipset will power the new smartphone. This is a potent chipset that will enable the Tecno Camon 19 Pro smartphone to give the customer high-end performance, and this smartphone also houses an Octa-Core processor. The 6.8-inch screen of the upcoming Tecno Camon 19 will be enormous and offer the user full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. Additionally,

It has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display and a powerful Mali GPU with  RAM. The most RAM you can have is 8 gigabytes, and the most internal storage is 256 gigabytes. This means that your data can be as big as you want it to be.

The smartphone has a triple camera configuration on the back. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel AI sensor. The phone’s selfie camera will have a 32-megapixel resolution.

For this purpose, the new smartphone, the Camon 19 Pro, has a fingerprint reader on the side. This keeps the data on the device safe and only lets people with the right permissions access it.

A non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery will power the smartphone, and it will support 33W of fast charging so you can use the phone all day long.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro specification

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPolar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

 

