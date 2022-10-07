Advertisement
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs
  • The Tecno Camon 19 Pro smartphone will be available on the market.
  • A MediaTek Helio G96 chipset will be in the new phone.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Tecno Camon 19 Pro smartphone will be available on the market. A MediaTek Helio G96 chipset will be in the new phone.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro can do high-end things with it because it has an Octa-Core processor and a strong chipset.

The screen on the new Tecno Camon 19 Pro will be 6.8 inches and have a resolution of 1080 x 2460.

The device will run on a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery that can’t be taken out and will work with 33W Fast Charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 Pro specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursPolar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features

The resolution of the Realme C35 6.6-inch screen is 1080 x 2408....

