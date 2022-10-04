Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

The MediaTek Helio G96 chipset powers the Techno Camon 19 Pro. The smartphone is equipped with a strong chipset that enables it to give the user high-end performance, and it also has an Octa-Core processor.

The Tecno Camon 19 has a huge screen, measuring 6.8 inches, and offers full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels to the user. Additionally, there has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display and a powerful Mali GPU.

You can state that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due of its powerful RAM since the smartphone has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the greatest point of RAM employed in this smartphone. The Tecno 19 Pro has 256 gigabytes of internal storage, therefore the potential size of your data is limitless.

The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a 64 megapixel primary sensor and a 50 megapixel AI sensor. The phone has a 32 megapixel selfie camera. The data on the smartphone is secured by a side-mounted fingerprint reader on the Camon 19 Pro, which only lets in approved users. A non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging will power the gadget.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

