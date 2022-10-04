Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement

  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

The MediaTek Helio G96 chipset powers the Techno Camon 19 Pro. The smartphone is equipped with a strong chipset that enables it to give the user high-end performance, and it also has an Octa-Core processor.

The Tecno Camon 19 has a huge screen, measuring 6.8 inches, and offers full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels to the user. Additionally, there has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display and a powerful Mali GPU.

You can state that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due of its powerful RAM since the smartphone has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the greatest point of RAM employed in this smartphone. The Tecno 19 Pro has 256 gigabytes of internal storage, therefore the potential size of your data is limitless.

The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a 64 megapixel primary sensor and a 50 megapixel AI sensor. The phone has a 32 megapixel selfie camera. The data on the smartphone is secured by a side-mounted fingerprint reader on the Camon 19 Pro, which only lets in approved users. A non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging will power the gadget.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Advertisement

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPolar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Also Read

Tecno introduces color-changing Camon 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan
Tecno introduces color-changing Camon 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan

CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian is the newest smartphone from TECNO Mobile. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story