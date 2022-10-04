Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno introduces color-changing Camon 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan
CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian is the newest smartphone from TECNO Mobile. The...
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features.
The MediaTek Helio G96 chipset powers the Techno Camon 19 Pro. The smartphone is equipped with a strong chipset that enables it to give the user high-end performance, and it also has an Octa-Core processor.
The Tecno Camon 19 has a huge screen, measuring 6.8 inches, and offers full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels to the user. Additionally, there has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display and a powerful Mali GPU.
You can state that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due of its powerful RAM since the smartphone has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the greatest point of RAM employed in this smartphone. The Tecno 19 Pro has 256 gigabytes of internal storage, therefore the potential size of your data is limitless.
The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a 64 megapixel primary sensor and a 50 megapixel AI sensor. The phone has a 32 megapixel selfie camera. The data on the smartphone is secured by a side-mounted fingerprint reader on the Camon 19 Pro, which only lets in approved users. A non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging will power the gadget.
The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.