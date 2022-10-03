Tecno introduces color-changing Camon 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan.

CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian is the newest smartphone from TECNO Mobile.

The monochrome rear panel may display multiple shifting colors with reliability under sunlight.

The device has won a Silver Award and a Muse Design Award for its aesthetic and design.

CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian, the newest multi-color-changing smartphone from TECNO Mobile, will go on sale in Pakistan.

The abstract works of renowned Dutch artist Piet Mondrian served as the inspiration for the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition.

The polychromatic isomer technology in the CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian adheres to the company’s “industry first” and “segment first” philosophies.

According to Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, who discussed the successful launch of the camera-focused CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian, TECNO is one of the top smartphone brands in Pakistan.

The offline and online markets in Pakistan now carry Camon 19 Pro Mondrian. For Rs 51,999, you can purchase this phone online from Daraz along with a free TECNO branded bag.

