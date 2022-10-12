Tecno Phantom X2 price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Tecno will introduce Phantom X2 in several countries soon.

It could include a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset could be used in this phone, according to leaks.

Tecno will introduce Phantom X2with fair price in Pakistan. In April 2022, Tecno released the Phantom X smartphone. According to recent reports, Tecno is preparing its successor, the Phantom X2.

Â The previous edition was a 4G phone, however the next will be 5G. Recent disclosures reveal phone details. Â The Tecno X2 sports a large camera module with three cameras and an LED flash.

It could feature triple cameras to better the Tecno Phantom X2’s photography and filmmaking. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, recognised for its 5G capabilities, could be used in this phone, according to leaks.

The Tecno Phantom X2’s 5045 mAh battery can run all day on a single charge. It charges at 45W in minutes. The upcoming Tecno Phantom X2 could include a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Phantom X2 has several modern features. Other countries’ launch dates aren’t set. Phantom X2 5G could debut in October or November. The Tecno Phantom X2 rivals Samsung and other companies in its area.

Tecno Phantom X2 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Phantom X2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-

Tecno Phantom X2 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G GPU Mali-G57 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Front Dual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5045 mAh – Fast charging 45W

