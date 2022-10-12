Advertisement
Tecno Phantom X2 price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

  • Tecno will introduce Phantom X2 in several countries soon.
  • It could include a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset could be used in this phone, according to leaks.
Tecno will introduce Phantom X2with fair price in Pakistan. In April 2022, Tecno released the Phantom X smartphone. According to recent reports, Tecno is preparing its successor, the Phantom X2.

Â The previous edition was a 4G phone, however the next will be 5G. Recent disclosures reveal phone details. Â The Tecno X2 sports a large camera module with three cameras and an LED flash.

It could feature triple cameras to better the Tecno Phantom X2’s photography and filmmaking. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, recognised for its 5G capabilities, could be used in this phone, according to leaks.

The Tecno Phantom X2’s 5045 mAh battery can run all day on a single charge. It charges at 45W in minutes. The upcoming Tecno Phantom X2 could include a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Phantom X2 has several modern features. Other countries’ launch dates aren’t set. Phantom X2 5G could debut in October or November. The Tecno Phantom X2 rivals Samsung and other companies in its area.

Tecno Phantom X2 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Phantom X2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-

Tecno Phantom X2 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
GPUMali-G57
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
FrontDual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5045 mAh
– Fast charging 45W
