Tecno Phantom X2 price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro smartphone will be available on the...
Tecno will introduce Phantom X2with fair price in Pakistan. In April 2022, Tecno released the Phantom X smartphone. According to recent reports, Tecno is preparing its successor, the Phantom X2.
Â The previous edition was a 4G phone, however the next will be 5G. Recent disclosures reveal phone details. Â The Tecno X2 sports a large camera module with three cameras and an LED flash.
It could feature triple cameras to better the Tecno Phantom X2’s photography and filmmaking. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, recognised for its 5G capabilities, could be used in this phone, according to leaks.
The Tecno Phantom X2’s 5045 mAh battery can run all day on a single charge. It charges at 45W in minutes. The upcoming Tecno Phantom X2 could include a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The Phantom X2 has several modern features. Other countries’ launch dates aren’t set. Phantom X2 5G could debut in October or November. The Tecno Phantom X2 rivals Samsung and other companies in its area.
The Tecno Phantom X2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Front
|Dual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5045 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.