Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan with maximum capacity of 7,000 mAh

In addition to its main 48-megapixel camera,

The smartphone’s 6.9-inch display boasts a sharp 1080 x 2460 resolution.

It also features a Quad-core Helio G85 processor.

Advertisement

Tecno released Pova 2 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The smartphone boasts a massive battery with a maximum capacity of 7,000 mAh. This brand has repeatedly drawn attention for the incredible value and high quality of its cellphones.

The smartphone’s 6.9-inch display boasts a sharp 1080 x 2460 resolution, making it the highest-quality option currently available. The Teco Pova 2 is an Android 11 and HIOS 7.6 phone.

A Quad-core Helio G85 processor, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, will provide rapid data processing. The Tecno Pova 2 has a camera configuration on the rear with four lenses and an LED flash.

In addition to its main 48-megapixel camera, it also features a 2-megapixel macro lens and dual 2-megapixel depth sensors. Also, the selfie camera on this phone is 8 megapixels.

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999./-

Advertisement

Tecno Pova 2 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm Weight 260 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB port to Type-C NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read Tecno Pova 3 Price in Pakistan (Expected) Tecno Pova 3 launch is set to take place soon. The smartphone...