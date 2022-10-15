Advertisement
Articles
Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and features.

The best features in the market are found in the Tecno Spark 6 phone. The phone’s specifications are a great market addition.

There is a G70 CPU in the Spark 6. With this processor, you get excellent performance. The Tecno Spark 6 has 4GB of RAM.

The 6.8-inch Tecno phone sports a 720 x 1640 resolution screen. There is a 5,000 mAh battery within the phone.

Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 18,999.

Tecno Spark 6 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHios 6.0
Dimensions170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Sci-Tech News


