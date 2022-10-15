Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
The best features in the market are found in the Tecno Spark 6 phone. The phone’s specifications are a great market addition.
There is a G70 CPU in the Spark 6. With this processor, you get excellent performance. The Tecno Spark 6 has 4GB of RAM.
The 6.8-inch Tecno phone sports a 720 x 1640 resolution screen. There is a 5,000 mAh battery within the phone.
Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 18,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Hios 6.0
|Dimensions
|170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
