Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Tecno Spark 6 was released about a year ago, but it is still in demand with the good features it offers. The smartphone’s specifications are pretty impressive, and the product is still a great asset in the market.
The Tecno Spark 6 is powered up with the Mediatech Helio G70, which is a powerful processor in the market. This is a premium processor that will deliver premium performance. The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone includes 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM is sufficient to ensure seamless operation. It also provides 64 GB of nternal storage.
This amount of storage can accommodate a considerable amount of data. The device will support microSD cards up to 1 TB in size. Users can download anything they want on the Tecno 6 because it works with 1 TB microSD cards.
The back of the phone has a quad camera system. The 16 megapixel primary sensor on the Tecno Spark 6 is still covered, as are the other sensors. The phone will include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Both the front and back cameras on the Tecno Spark 6 are full of features that will help improve phone photography.
One of the biggest rivals of the upcoming Samsung brands is the smartphone. An integrated, non-removable Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh will power the Spark 6. On the back of the device is a fingerprint reader, which makes it very safe to use.
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Hios 6.0
|Dimensions
|170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
