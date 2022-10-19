Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone includes 4 gigabytes of RAM.

The Tecno Spark 6 was released about a year ago, but it is still in demand with the good features it offers. The smartphone’s specifications are pretty impressive, and the product is still a great asset in the market.

The Tecno Spark 6 is powered up with the Mediatech Helio G70, which is a powerful processor in the market. This is a premium processor that will deliver premium performance. The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone includes 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM is sufficient to ensure seamless operation. It also provides 64 GB of nternal storage.

This amount of storage can accommodate a considerable amount of data. The device will support microSD cards up to 1 TB in size. Users can download anything they want on the Tecno 6 because it works with 1 TB microSD cards.

The back of the phone has a quad camera system. The 16 megapixel primary sensor on the Tecno Spark 6 is still covered, as are the other sensors. The phone will include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Both the front and back cameras on the Tecno Spark 6 are full of features that will help improve phone photography.

One of the biggest rivals of the upcoming Samsung brands is the smartphone. An integrated, non-removable Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh will power the Spark 6. On the back of the device is a fingerprint reader, which makes it very safe to use.

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599.

Tecno Spark 6 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Hios 6.0 Dimensions 170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh