Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

Tecno Spark 6

Advertisement
  • The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone includes 4 gigabytes of RAM.
  • The back of the phone has a quad camera system.
  • An integrated, non-removable Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh will power the Spark 6.
Advertisement

The  Tecno Spark 6 was released about a year ago, but it is still in demand with the good features it offers. The smartphone’s specifications are pretty impressive, and the product is still a great asset in the market.

The Tecno Spark 6 is powered up with the Mediatech Helio G70, which is a powerful processor in the market. This is a premium processor that will deliver premium performance. The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone includes 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM is sufficient to ensure seamless operation. It also provides 64 GB of nternal storage.

This amount of storage can accommodate a considerable amount of data. The device will support microSD cards up to 1 TB in size. Users can download anything they want on the Tecno 6 because it works with 1 TB microSD cards.

The back of the phone has a quad camera system. The 16 megapixel primary sensor on the Tecno Spark 6 is still covered, as are the other sensors. The phone will include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Both the front and back cameras on the Tecno Spark 6 are full of features that will help improve phone photography.

Also Read

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Tecno Camon 19 Pro was released on July 13, 2022. The Tecno...

One of the biggest rivals of the upcoming Samsung brands is the smartphone. An integrated, non-removable Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh will power the Spark 6. On the back of the device is a fingerprint reader, which makes it very safe to use.

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599.

Tecno Spark 6 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHios 6.0
Dimensions170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
NASA predicts small asteroid will pass close to Earth
NASA predicts small asteroid will pass close to Earth
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs
LG X power price in Pakistan & features
LG X power price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story