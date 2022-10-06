Advertisement
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & full specs

Tecno Spark 6

  • The Tecno Spark 6 has a 6.8-inch screen with a 720 x 1640 resolution.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
  • The Spark 6 will have a G70 processor.
The Tecno Spark 6 phone may have the best features on the market. When it comes out, the phone’s specs will be a terrific addition to the market.

Even though most of the Tecno Spark 6 specifications are secret, it’s expected that this time Tecno will invest heavily in its processors and develop a powerful chipset.

Most likely, the Spark 6 will have a G70 processor. This processor will give you top-notch performance. There will be 4GB of RAM in the Tecno Spark 6.

The Tecno phone has a 6.8-inch screen with a 720 x 1640 resolution. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,599/-

Tecno Spark 6 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHios 6.0
Dimensions170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that works well...

