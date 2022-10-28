Advertisement
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Spark 7

  • The Tecno Spark 7 has a 6.52-inches screen.
  • The phone’s CPU is the MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core and runs at 2.0 GHz.
  • It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.
The Tecno Spark 7 smartphone is available on the market. There are a lot of great features and specs on this Spark series phone.

The phone’s CPU is the MediaTek Helio G70. The CPU in the Spark 7 is octa-core and runs at 2.0 GHz. This device has a 6.52-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen with a full-HD resolution.

The Tecno Spark 7 has 4GB of RAM. The Tecno Spark 7 has 64GB of built-in storage. MicroSD cards let you store more data. The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

The back of the Tecno 7 has four cameras. The phone has a main sensor with 16 megapixels and a second sensor with 2 megapixels.

This phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.

Tecno Spark 7 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.5
Dimensions164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
GPUArm Mali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
