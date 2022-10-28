Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & features

The Tecno Spark 7 has a 6.52-inches screen.

The Tecno Spark 7 smartphone is available on the market. There are a lot of great features and specs on this Spark series phone.

The phone’s CPU is the MediaTek Helio G70. The CPU in the Spark 7 is octa-core and runs at 2.0 GHz. This device has a 6.52-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen with a full-HD resolution.

The Tecno Spark 7 has 4GB of RAM. The Tecno Spark 7 has 64GB of built-in storage. MicroSD cards let you store more data. The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

The back of the Tecno 7 has four cameras. The phone has a main sensor with 16 megapixels and a second sensor with 2 megapixels.

This phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan The Tecno Spark 7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999. Tecno Spark 7 specs BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.5 Dimensions 164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera : 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh