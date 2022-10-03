Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Tecno Spark 7 has been released by Tecno in Pakistan.

This device has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with full-HD resolution.

The main sensor on the phone is 16 megapixels, and the secondary sensor is 2 megapixels.

Advertisement

The Spark 7 has been released by Tecno in Pakistan. This phone from the Spark series has great features and specs.

This phone’s CPU is the MediaTek Helio G70. The Spark 7’s Octa-Core CPU is 2.0 GHz. This device has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with full-HD resolution.

The Tecno Spark 7 has 4GB of RAM. The Tecno Spark 7 has 64GB of built-in storage. MicroSD cards add storage.

The back of the Tecno 7 has four cameras. The main sensor on the phone is 16 megapixels, and the secondary sensor is 2 megapixels.

This phone’s 8-megapixel selfie camera allows selfies and video calls.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Tecno Spark 7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.

Tecno Spark 7 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.5 Dimensions 164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 GPU Arm Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera : 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

Advertisement

Also Read OnePlus Nord Watch officially announced with 1.78 inch OLED screen The Nord Watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh...