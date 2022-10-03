Advertisement
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Tecno Spark 7

  • The Tecno Spark 7 has been released by Tecno in Pakistan.
  • This device has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with full-HD resolution.
  • The main sensor on the phone is 16 megapixels, and the secondary sensor is 2 megapixels.
The Spark 7 has been released by Tecno in Pakistan. This phone from the Spark series has great features and specs.

This phone’s CPU is the MediaTek Helio G70. The Spark 7’s Octa-Core CPU is 2.0 GHz. This device has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with full-HD resolution.

The Tecno Spark 7 has 4GB of RAM. The Tecno Spark 7 has 64GB of built-in storage. MicroSD cards add storage.

The back of the Tecno 7 has four cameras. The main sensor on the phone is 16 megapixels, and the secondary sensor is 2 megapixels.

This phone’s 8-megapixel selfie camera allows selfies and video calls.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.

Tecno Spark 7 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.5
Dimensions164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMagnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
GPUArm Mali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
