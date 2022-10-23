Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & specifications

A new device in the Spark series has been unveiled by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno.

Tecno Spark 8C: A Phone with a Large Battery

Tecno release the brand-new Spark 8C to the market. A new device in the Spark series has been unveiled by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno.

The company released a phone that is affordable. The brand-new device will be known as Tecno Spark 8C.

The potent Unisoc T606 processor will power the new smartphone. This chipset is utilised in mid-range smartphones, and the Tecno Spark 8C has a Quad-Core processor within the device to increase power.

The gadget includes an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The Tecno Spark 8C, which will be released soon, will boast a large 6.6-inch screen.

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499

Tecno Spark 8C specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 164. 6 x 76 x 9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Turquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS,, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W