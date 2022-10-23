Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & specifications

- A new device in the Spark series has been unveiled by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno.
Tecno Spark 8C: A Phone with a Large Battery
Tecno release the brand-new Spark 8C to the market. A new device in the Spark series has been unveiled by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno.
The company released a phone that is affordable. The brand-new device will be known as Tecno Spark 8C.
The potent Unisoc T606 processor will power the new smartphone. This chipset is utilised in mid-range smartphones, and the Tecno Spark 8C has a Quad-Core processor within the device to increase power.
The gadget includes an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The Tecno Spark 8C, which will be released soon, will boast a large 6.6-inch screen.
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499
Tecno Spark 8C specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Turquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS,, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
