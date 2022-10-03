Tecno Spark 8c Price In Pakistan with rear-mounted fingerprint reader

Tecno released the Spark 8C with affordable price in Pakistan.
Tecno Spark 8Cs will fight Samsung’s next smartphones.
The phone has a 5,000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery with 10W charging.
Advertisement
Tecno released the Spark 8C with affordable price in Pakistan. Tecno’s Spark-series phone is new. This is the cheapest phone to use. so, Hurry up don’t waste time. It’s called Tecno Spark 8C. The new smartphone will use Unisoc T606. This chipset is utilized in mid-range smartphones, and Tecno’s Spark 8C contains a Quad-Core processor. It sports an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The new Tecno Spark 8C will sport a 6.6-inch screen, which users will love.
This smartphone has a 720 x 1612 resolution. The Tecno Spark 8C contains 2GB of RAM, which helps the processor work efficiently and speeds up execution. Tecno 8C has 64GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff for a long time. MicroSD card compatibility lets you expand the device’s storage. Tecno Spark 8C’s dual back cameras. The main 13-megapixel sensor will be paired with an AI sensor. 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone. The Tecno Spark 8C has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and Face Unlock to prevent unwanted access and data theft. The phone has a 5,000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery with 10W charging. Spark 8Cs will fight Samsung’s next smartphones.