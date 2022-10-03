Tecno Spark 8c Price In Pakistan with rear-mounted fingerprint reader

Tecno released the Spark 8C with affordable price in Pakistan.

Tecno Spark 8Cs will fight Samsung’s next smartphones.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery with 10W charging.

Tecno released the Spark 8C with affordable price in Pakistan. Tecno’s Spark-series phone is new. This is the cheapest phone to use. so, Hurry up don’t waste time. It’s called Tecno Spark 8C. The new smartphone will use Unisoc T606. This chipset is utilized in mid-range smartphones, and Tecno’s Spark 8C contains a Quad-Core processor. It sports an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The new Tecno Spark 8C will sport a 6.6-inch screen, which users will love.

This smartphone has a 720 x 1612 resolution. The Tecno Spark 8C contains 2GB of RAM, which helps the processor work efficiently and speeds up execution. Tecno 8C has 64GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff for a long time. MicroSD card compatibility lets you expand the device’s storage. Tecno Spark 8C’s dual back cameras. The main 13-megapixel sensor will be paired with an AI sensor. 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone. The Tecno Spark 8C has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and Face Unlock to prevent unwanted access and data theft. The phone has a 5,000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery with 10W charging. Spark 8Cs will fight Samsung’s next smartphones.

Tecno Spark 8c Price In Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-

Tecno Spark 8c specs

Advertisement NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE Speed HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps, LTE Advertisement LAUNCH Announced 2022, January 31 Status Available BODY Dimensions 164.6 x 76 x 9 mm (6.48 x 2.99 x 0.35 in) Weight – Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz Size 6.6 inches, 104.6 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~267 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 11 (Go edition), HiOS 7.6 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC Internal 64GB/2GB RAM, 64GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/4GB RAM Others eMMC 5.1 CAMERA Primary 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) QVGA Features Dual-LED lash, HDR Video [email protected] Secondary 8 MP Others Advertisement LED flash Advertisement SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Advertisement COMMS WLAN Yes Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go Advertisement FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity Advertisement BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Advertisement

