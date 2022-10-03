Advertisement
  • Tecno Spark 8c Price In Pakistan with rear-mounted fingerprint reader
Articles
  • Tecno released the Spark 8C with affordable price in Pakistan.
  • Tecno Spark 8Cs will fight Samsung’s next smartphones.
  • The phone has a 5,000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery with 10W charging.
Tecno released the Spark 8C with affordable price in Pakistan. Tecno’s Spark-series phone is new. This is the cheapest phone to use. so, Hurry up don’t waste time. It’s called Tecno Spark 8C. The new smartphone will use Unisoc T606. This chipset is utilized in mid-range smartphones, and Tecno’s Spark 8C contains a Quad-Core processor. It sports an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The new Tecno Spark 8C will sport a 6.6-inch screen, which users will love.

This smartphone has a 720 x 1612 resolution. The Tecno Spark 8C contains 2GB of RAM, which helps the processor work efficiently and speeds up execution. Tecno 8C has 64GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff for a long time. MicroSD card compatibility lets you expand the device’s storage. Tecno Spark 8C’s dual back cameras. The main 13-megapixel sensor will be paired with an AI sensor. 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone. The Tecno Spark 8C has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and Face Unlock to prevent unwanted access and data theft. The phone has a 5,000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery with 10W charging. Spark 8Cs will fight Samsung’s next smartphones.

Tecno Spark 8c Price In Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-

Tecno Spark 8c specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE
SpeedHSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps, LTE
LAUNCH
Announced2022, January 31
StatusAvailable
BODY
Dimensions164.6 x 76 x 9 mm (6.48 x 2.99 x 0.35 in)
Weight
BuildGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD, 90Hz
Size6.6 inches, 104.6 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~267 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11 (Go edition), HiOS 7.6
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC
Internal64GB/2GB RAM, 64GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/4GB RAM
Others
  • eMMC 5.1
CAMERA
Primary13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) QVGA
FeaturesDual-LED lash, HDR
Video[email protected]
Secondary8 MP
Others
  • LED flash
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANYes
BluetoothYes
GPSYes, with A-GPS
NFCYes
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
