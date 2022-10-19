Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno is making a new Spark that will be called the Spark Pro. The phone company is releasing a new device in its Spark series. It will be called the Tecno Spark 9 Pro and will be a mid-range phone.
The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G85, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (12nm).
Under the hood of the new Tecno Spark 9 Pro is an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.
The 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the Tecno Spark 9 will have a full-HD 1080 x 2480-pixel display.
A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
Tecno Spark 9 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2480 Pixels (~410 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP (AI lens), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
