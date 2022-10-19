Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Spark 9 Pro is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The phone has a 6.6 inches screen.

The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G85, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.

Advertisement

Tecno is making a new Spark that will be called the Spark Pro. The phone company is releasing a new device in its Spark series. It will be called the Tecno Spark 9 Pro and will be a mid-range phone.

The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G85, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (12nm).

Under the hood of the new Tecno Spark 9 Pro is an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.

The 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the Tecno Spark 9 will have a full-HD 1080 x 2480-pixel display.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 9 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999/-

Tecno Spark 9 Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2480 Pixels (~410 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP (AI lens), Dual LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specs The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 6.7 inches screen. Samsung...