Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Spark 9 Pro

  • Tecno Spark 9 Pro is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 6.6 inches screen.
  • The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G85, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.
Tecno is making a new Spark that will be called the Spark Pro. The phone company is releasing a new device in its Spark series. It will be called the Tecno Spark 9 Pro and will be a mid-range phone.

The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G85, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (12nm).

Under the hood of the new Tecno Spark 9 Pro is an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.

The 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the Tecno Spark 9 will have a full-HD 1080 x 2480-pixel display.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 9 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999/-

Tecno Spark 9 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursQuantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2480 Pixels (~410 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP (AI lens), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

