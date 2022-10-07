Tesla to Collaborate With Pakistan’s NUST Formula Electric Team

NUST group of students enlisted Tesla as their creative partner.

Formula Electric Racing NUST (FERN) routinely achieves key milestones, making impacts in the IT and automotive industries.

The Pakistan Navy Engineering College-NUST group of students just enlisted Tesla as their creative partner, which is an encouraging move. One of the team’s many international honors is this, which is a significant accomplishment.

The team contacted Tesla Inc. in an effort to collaborate. Tesla endorsed becoming the group’s creative partner after seeing their remarkable portfolio.

Through the agreement, FERN will be able to get technical assistance, technology transfer, and key elements from the world leader in the development of electric vehicles (EVs).

With the achievement of this milestone, FERN has established itself as the first and only educational organization to work with a major player in the world’s auto sector.

Another team member brought up in his conversation hat, on a global level, FERN’s rival teams show up with sponsorships from automotive behemoths like Mercedes-AMG, Volkswagen, Porsche, and other significant players. Words are inadequate to convey the joy and gratitude we feel for landing a partnership with a brand like Tesla, he said.

In addition to other contests, FERN has consistently been a strong competitor in the yearly Formula Student competitions. The team has a proven track record of placing on the podium in every international competition they attend.

Their current project vehicle has a 22 km range and a 5 kWh battery. It accelerates faster than most cars on Pakistani roads, reaching a top speed of 120 kph and reaching 100 kph from a complete stop in about 4.5 seconds.

The group is currently creating a number of internal parts that it intends to incorporate into forthcoming iterations of the vehicle. The nation continues to be proud of FERN’s dedication and constant hard work.

