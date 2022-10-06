The Oppo A77s has gone official: Specs revealed 

Oppo introduced the A77 5G in June and a new 4G iteration in August.

The Oppo A77s is the third member of the A77 family.

It includes 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

Oppo introduced the A77 5G in June and a new 4G iteration in August. Oppo today added the Oppo A77s as the third member of the A77 family.

The Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the Oppo A77s, which comes pre-installed with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It includes 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has a microSD card slot for storage extension up to 1TB, and the RAM may be practically increased by 5GB utilizing the internal capacity of the device.

An HD+ quality 6.56″ 90Hz LCD serves as the foundation of the A77s. Panda Glass serves as protection, and its maximum brightness is 600 nits (typical brightness is 480 nits). The Fibreglass-Leather Design, which can also be found on a few other Oppo smartphones, like the F21 Pro 4G, is displayed on the rear of the smartphone. But only the Sunset Orange variant offers that.

A 50MP primary camera and a 2MP monochrome camera are joined by an 8MP selfie camera on the front of the Snapdragon 680-powered smartphone. Dual Ultra Linear Stereo Speakers with Dirac Sound, a 3.5mm headphone port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are further features of the A77s. Although it offers IP54 dust and water protection, 5G connectivity is not available.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Oppo A77s and can be charged at up to 33W over a USB-C connector. Because the Oppo A77s is a variant of the Oppo A77 4G with a different chip and extra RAM, if all of above seems familiar, it probably is.

The Oppo A77s is available in the colours Sunset Orange and Starry Black in Thailand. Regarding its accessibility in other markets, nothing is known.

